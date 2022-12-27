PSG vs Strasbourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Strasbourg on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to keep their excellent Ligue 1 run intact with a win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. The defending champions are unbeaten in the league this season and head into this fixture with a five-point lead at the top.

Christophe Galtier's team will hope to carry on with their rich vein of form after the World Cup break and get another win against a side that are currently down in 19th spot with just one win from their opening 15 games. Strasbourg's defence has been a major let-down this season as they have already conceded 26 goals.

PSG vs Strasbourg date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Strasbourg Date: December 28, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST / 3.00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (December 29) Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS en Español fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT India Sports 18 SD/ HD Jio Cinema

PSG squad and team news

Lionel Messi will not be available as he is still on holiday after winning the World Cup with Argentina. However, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. have returned to training and are both set to start.

Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are still nursing respective thigh and achilles injuries which will keep them out. However, Danilo Pereira has started training after overcoming his rib injury and is available for selection.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha; Soler; Neymar, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Pembele. Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Vitinha, R. Sanches, Ruiz, Soler, Sanches, Kari, Gharbi. Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Ekitike

Strasbourg team news and squad

Strasbourg will miss Alexander Djiku, PSG loanee Colin Dagba, and Nordine Kandil for their trip to the capital. Dagba is nursing a calf injury while Kandil has a foot issue to resolve.

Apart from those three, everyone is available for selection.

Strasbourg predicted XI: Sels; Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Perrin, Le Marchand, Delaine; Bellegarde, Aholou; Thomasson; Ajorque, Diallo