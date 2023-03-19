PSG vs Rennes: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Paris Saint-Germain overcome the Rennes challenge?

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Rennes at the Parc des Princes to further extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Rennes, who sit in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings, defeated PSG earlier this season - a 1-0 win in January. In the past few seasons, Rennes have proved to be somewhat of a Kryptonite for Les Parisiens.

Since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, these two sides have faced each other seven times. They have won three games each, with one game ending in a stalemate.

Having been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich at the Round of 16, PSG can channel all their focus towards clinching the Ligue 1 title for the second successive season, but it won't be as easy as it seems.

Sure, they have a fit and firing Kylian Mbappé at their disposal, but season-ending injuries to Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe and the off-field controversy surrounding Achraf Hakimi is sure to affect the morale of the dressing room.

Not just that, Achraf Hakimi, Carlos Soler, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele missed the training ahead of the game. Having a nine-point lead with a game in hand is indeed a luxury Christophe Galtier's men can afford, but a few consecutive poor results will certainly cause panic in the dressing room.

PSG vs Rennes predicted lineups

PSG XI (4-2-2-2): Donnarumma; Pembélé, Danilo Pereira, Bitshiabu, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Verratti; Vitinha, F. Ruiz; Messi, Mbappé

Rennes XI (4-4-2): Mandanda; H. Traoré, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi; Gouiri, Kalimuendo

PSG vs Rennes LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lyon on 2nd April, followed by a tricky away trip to Nice on 8th April.