PSG vs Lyon: Lineups and LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain need to recover from their loss against Rennes last time out.

Having lost 2-0 to Rennes before the international break, Paris Saint-Germain cannot afford to let the title race blow wide open with any more losses as they welcome 10th-placed Lyon at the Parc des Princes tonight.

The elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as off-field issues such as the Achraf Hakimi's assault allegations and the uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé's futures, seem to have dampened spirits in the dressing room.

Christophe Galtier's future also looks in danger after yet another season of European failure, and a few more losses in Ligue 1 could all but seal his fate at the end of the season.

Lyon haven't won any game in their last three Ligue 1 fixtures, with each of these games ending in a stalemate. The last time Lyon won against Les Parisiens was over two years ago, and coincidentally that victory came at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Lyon confirmed lineups

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Sanches, N. Mendes; Messi, Mbappé

Lyon XI (5-3-2): Lopes; Kumbedi, Diomandé, Lukeba, Lovren, Tagliafico; T.Mendes, Lepenant, Cherki; A. Sarr, Lacazette

Paris Saint-Germain will be travelling to Nice on Saturday, 8th April, followed by a top-of-the-table clash against Lens on 15th April.