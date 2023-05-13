PSG vs Ajaccio: Lineups and LIVE Updates

PSG face the challenge of Ajaccio as they look to solidify their position at the top despite recent hiccups.

Can Paris Saint-Germain consolidate their position at the top of the table despite recent wobbles in the league results?

PSG come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Troyes in the Ligue 1. This win comes after a shocking defeat to Lorient in the league. The recent wobbles have allowed Lens to close the gap but PSG still have a game in hand over them. The home form for the Parisians has been really poor, they have lost three of their last four games at home in the Ligue 1 after going unbeaten in their previous 35.

Ajaccio are currently facing the danger of relegation if they lose this game. They are currently sat in 18th position with just 23 points from 34 games this season. They come into this having lost each of their last six away games in the league and haven't managed to beat PSG since 2005.

PSG vs Ajaccio confirmed lineups

PSG XI (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Pereira; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi; Ekitike, Mbappe

Ajaccio XI (4-4-2): Sollacaro; Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Youssouf; Barreto, Coutadeur, Mangani, Marchetti; Idrissy, Spadanuda

PSG vs Ajaccio LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

PSG will play their final three league games against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont Foot as they look to win yet another league title.