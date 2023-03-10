Paris Saint-Germain's meagre summer budget has been revealed after their premature Champions League exit, as the club draw up a list of new targets.

WHAT HAPPENED? After an early exit from the Champions League following a defeat to Bayern Munich, PSG are wasting no time planning for the next transfer window with L'Equipe reporting that the club is already looking to rebuild. But their transfer budget only stands at around €80 million, which ostensibly points to departures taking place in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been much speculation about the future of their attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, and it seems that the club might let go of at least one of them to balance their books. Although Real Madrid continue to be linked with Mbappe, he is considered to be untouchable at Parc des Princes. But there will be elaborate deliberations on the future of both Neymar and Messi.

The Brazilian seems to have lost the trust of the club management and Messi's annual salary of around €40m might prove to be a stumbling block, especially after his ordinary performances over the two legs against Bayern Munich. Other players such as Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat and Carlos Soler might also leave the French capital to free up funds.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Julian Draxler (Benfica), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Rome) and Leandro Paredes (Juventus) are set to return from their respective loan moves and will likely be sold permanently or may be sent for another loan term.

Luis Campos has reportedly already drawn up a transfer wishlist, which is headed by Inter defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian is set to join PSG as a free agent in the summer while Villarreal's Pau Torres is also being considered. In midfield, they have set their sights on Ibrahim Sangare of PSV along with Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone. Whereas in attack they are likely to move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, French winger Ryan Cherki and prolific Napoli goal machine VIctor Osimhen.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Brushing aside the Champions League heartbreak, Christophe Galtier will rally his troops again on Saturday for their match against Brest in Ligue 1.