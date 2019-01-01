PSG star Mbappe withdraws from France duty due to injury

The star striker has endured a difficult start to the season after missing a month with a hamstring problem

Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from national team duty due to an injury setback, the France federation has confirmed.

Mbappe will miss his side's upcoming qualifiers against on Friday and against on Monday.

"After having spoken with the player, who was following a protocol of recovery since Monday, and Franck Le Gall, the doctor of the French team, [France manager] Didier Deschamps decided to return the player to his club, ," a statement from the French federation read.

"Kylian Mbappe will leave Clairefontaine Wednesday morning. The staff of the France national team wishes a quick return to Kylian."

striker Alassane Plea has been called up in Mbappe's place and is expected to report at Clairefontaine on Wednesday.

The injury setback continues a difficult early-season period for Mbappe, who has already missed a month of action with a hamstring injury.

Mbappe made his return from that injury on September 28 against , before making another appearance off the bench on the bench in the against on October 1.

But the 20-year-old then suffered another injury and had to miss PSG's match against at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted that Mbappe's new injury was not a recurrence of his previous injury.

“He’s not suffered a relapse," Tuchel said last week. It’s a reaction between the scar and the nerve. I understand that it’ll take a bit of time to treat the scar.

“He felt very free but now there’s been a small reaction. When he feels that, he is not loose."

Despite the injury, Mbappe was still called up for France but the striker is now set to miss more time.

Article continues below

Mbappe has made four appearances in all competitions for PSG this season, scoring two goals and adding two assists.

PSG will be hopeful that Mbappe will be healthy enough to take part in their first game after the international break, a match against Nice on October 18.

The defending champions are once again on top of the French league, sitting two points ahead of second-place .