PSG must sell Kylian Mbappe by August 1 or they owe him €60m as alarming contract clause revealed after €300m Al-Hilal bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward committed to a new contract at Parc des Princes in the summer of 2022. Just 12 months on, and with only a year left to run on those terms, the World Cup winner has revealed that he will not be agreeing another extension in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is now being heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, while Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal are said to have a world-record €300 million (£258m/$331m) transfer bid on the table. That offer would land the 24-year-old a €700m (£602m/$773m) salary – with said terms attracting interest from superstar performers outside of football circles.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Mbappe would appear to have little interest in remaining on PSG’s books, he is due to be paid a loyalty bonus of €60m (£52m/$66m). That clause in his current contract will be triggered on August 1, with the fee in question set to be paid in instalments.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will still be at PSG by the time his bonus deadline is reached, with there plenty of speculation to suggest that a move could be imminent. He is reportedly reluctant to head to the Middle East at this stage of his career, but Al-Hilal are prepared to include a release clause in their offer that could be activated by Real Madrid in 2024.