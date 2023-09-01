PSG get there in the end! Randal Kolo Muani completes €90m move to Ligue 1 champions after previous reports claimed deal was dead

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for €90m (£77m/$97m), despite previous reports claiming the deal was off.

PSG finally set to get their man

Kolo Muani moves on deadline day

Had gone on strike

WHAT HAPPENED? Kolo Muani has at last completed his transfer to PSG after a saga that has seen him go on strike in a bid to force through a move to the French capital. Reports earlier on Friday had claimed that the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement, but PSG have struck a deal worth €90m, which comes to €75m (£64m/$80m) plus €15m (£13m/$16m) in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani made four appearances for Frankfurt this season and scored three goals, although he is now poised to return to Ligue 1, having previously played for Nantes. In total, he has netted 26 goals in 50 games for the Bundesliga club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? PSG play Lyon on Sunday; it remains to be seen if Kolo Muani will be available to make his debut.