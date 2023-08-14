PSG have found Neymar's replacement! Federico Chiesa on French champions' radar as Juventus slap €50m price tag on Italy star

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Federico Chiesa as a potential replacement for Neymar.

PSG eye Juve forward

Serie A side prepared to deal

Bid in €50m- €60m range required

WHAT HAPPENED? The rebuild in Paris continues apace as Neymar looks set to follow Lionel Messi out of the Parc des Princes. With attacking roles to fill, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Italy international Chiesa has emerged as a potential target for the Parisians.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With no European football this season, the Turin giants are very much open for business as no-one in the squad has been deemed untransferable. It would though take a bid of at least €50 million (£43m/$55m) for a player of Chiesa's standing to tempt Juventus into negotiations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old has two years left to run on his current contract but has been frustrated with being used out-of-position by manager Massimiliano Allegri and may look favourably on the availability of Champions League football and a salary rise.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve get their 2023-24 Serie A campaign underway with a trip to Udinese on Sunday.