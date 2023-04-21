Paris Saint-Germain have their sights set on France legend Zinedine Zidane to be their next manager if Christophe Galtier is let go.

Zidane remains favourite for job

Thiago Motta also in the running

Jose Mourinho, Marcelo Gallardo outside options

WHAT HAPPENED? Zidane is the favourite to be offered the PSG job if current manager Galtier is sacked, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians aren't officially on the hunt for a new coach but are discussing potential candidates. Zidane was in the mix for the France job before they offered Didier Deschamps a long-term extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier's job is under threat after PSG have endured a disappointing season. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16, and also saw themselves bounced from the Coupe de France early.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sporting director Luis Campos is expected to have less of an influence in picking the new manager, with president Nasser Al Khelaifi overseeing the search. He has identified club legend Thiago Motta as a candidate.

WHAT NEXT? PSG face Angers in Ligue 1 today, where they could extend their league lead to 11 points with six matches remaining.