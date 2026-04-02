PSG join forces with WHOOP to redefine training, recovery and fan experience

Paris Saint-Germain announce a multi-year partnership with WHOOP, with the wearable tech company becoming the club’s Official Health & Fitness Wearable through to 2029. The deal will see WHOOP named a Premium Partner across both the men’s and women’s teams, underlining PSG’s continued push to sit at the forefront of innovation in elite football.

PSG embrace data-driven performance with WHOOP tech

As part of the collaboration, PSG players will gain access to WHOOP’s advanced wearable technology, designed to deliver real-time insights into key physiological metrics including heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, strain and stress.

The goal is simple: optimise performance.

By turning data into personalised recommendations, players and performance staff will be able to fine-tune training loads, improve recovery cycles and better manage overall physical condition across a demanding season.

PSG Chief Revenue Officer Richard Heaselgrave said the partnership reflects the club’s wider ambition to push boundaries in performance and wellbeing. “With WHOOP, we are taking a new step forward by enabling athletes to better understand and enhance their physical condition through leading technology,” he said. “This partnership reflects our ambition to make performance more accessible, while helping everyone take better care of their well-being and recovery.”

A partnership built for modern football

The collaboration goes beyond the dressing room. PSG and WHOOP are positioning the deal as part of a broader shift in elite sport, one that places athlete health, recovery and data at the centre of decision-making.

WHOOP’s VP of Global Marketing, Brian Curtin, highlighted the global scale of the opportunity. "Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential brands in the world - not just in sport, but across global culture,” he said. “Together, we are redefining performance - giving athletes and fans the tools to understand their bodies, train smarter, recover better, and perform at their absolute peak.”

Fans set to benefit from new activations

Supporters will also be brought into the partnership through a series of global activations across the season. From PSG Run events to ICP – La Maison experiences, the collaboration aims to connect fans with the same performance insights used by elite players.

WHOOP branding will make its debut at the Parc des Princes during PSG’s next Ligue 1 fixture, featuring across LED boards, 3D corner signage and digital matchday platforms.

PSG continue to lead on and off the pitch

Fresh off their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2025, PSG continue to expand their influence both on and off the pitch. With a global fanbase of over 500 million and a growing reputation at the intersection of sport, fashion and culture, partnerships like this further cement their position as one of football’s most forward-thinking clubs.

By aligning with WHOOP through to 2029, PSG are doubling down on a future where data, science and performance go hand in hand, and where marginal gains could make all the difference at the very top of the game.