Target No.3! PSG turn to Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani after being frustrated in Victor Osimhen & Harry Kane pursuits

After failing to land Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, Paris Saint-Germain have rekindled their interest in signing Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt.

PSG renew interest in Kolo Muani

Frustrated with Kane, Osimhen situation

Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants the player at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG have been left frustrated in their pursuits of Kane and Osimhen this summer. While Kane himself is keen on joining Bayern Munich, Napoli have set a massive price of €200 million on their star striker Osimhem which has prompted the Ligue 1 giants to look away.

As a result, the club has now renewed its interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to L’Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG at one point this summer were keen on signing the young striker who had an impressive outing in the Bundesliga scoring 15 goals in 32 matches. But their interest later fizzled after sporting advisor Luis Campos had claimed in private that the deal was off. Now chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi himself is reportedly in touch with Muani's representatives and is keen on signing the player this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The reigning Ligue 1 champions are currently working on a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona by activating a €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause in the player's contract that expires on August 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Luis Enrique's side will be next seen in action in an international friendly against Inter on Tuesday.