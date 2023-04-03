'We don't give it our all' - PSG's effort SLAMMED by Danilo Pereira after Lyon loss

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Danilo Pereira PSG 2022-23Getty Images
PSGLigue 1PSG vs Olympique LyonnaisDanilo PereiraOlympique Lyonnais

Danilo Pereira slammed his teammates for not giving their all on the pitch as Paris Saint-Germain succumbed to yet another defeat against Lyon.

  • Danilo slams PSG performance
  • Players do not "give their all"
  • PSG loss 0-1 to Lyon

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain suffered their fifth defeat in the league this season and their second defeat in the last four games as they went down 0-1 against Lyon on Sunday.

The Portuguese international expressed his disappointment after the loss and suggested that the halfhearted efforts of the PSG players are hurting the club - and hinted at a lack of respect on their part.

🏆 TOP STORY: The candidates to replace Graham Potter as Chelsea boss

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Were the Blues right to sack Potter?

🚨 MUST READ: What has happened to Van Dijk this season?!

WHAT THEY SAID? Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, Pereira said, "We don't respect the organization. We don't give it our all. If we don't give everything at home it will be difficult to win. We are going through a difficult phase, we have to wake up because our opponents are only 6 points away. We have to change a lot of things, but that's not for me to say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Ligue 1 champions have already been knocked out of the French Cup and the Champions League, and Sunday's loss reduced their lead at the top of the table to six points.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi PSG LyonGetty

Laurent Blanc Christophe Galtier PSG Lyon Ligue 1 02042023Getty

Kylian Mbappe PSG Lyon Ligue 1 02042023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side next take on Nice in a Ligue 1 clash on April 8.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

158648 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 25%Karim Benzema
  • 31%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 13%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
158648 Votes

Editors' Picks