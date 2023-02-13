PSG captain Marquinhos admits dressing room with huge stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe can get complicated

PSG captain Marquinhos opened up on what it is like trying to keep a happy dressing room with the club loaded with star players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos explained the fascinating dynamic that is life in the first team at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian defender captains the club, and as such wears the armband ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the latter of whom has been linked with an exit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kicker asked the defender about how easy it is with so many characters in the dressing room, to which he responded: "We have a very good atmosphere in the team, even if we sometimes have different opinions. So far we have gotten everything sorted out, whether it went well or badly. There are great personalities at every top club.

"For me, it’s always important to talk a lot, to be honest and to keep the group together. With good performances and mutual help on the pitch, the rest will take care of itself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, discussing what it's like to work with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi: "We get along better and better on the pitch. Of course we initially had to find the position that suits everyone best, most recently with Leo. But you can see him highly motivated every day, whether in training or during a games. After returning from the World Cup, he’s working towards getting to the same level he was before. Whether it’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, they are three great players who want to win. We want to benefit from that."

Messi endured a slow start to his career at PSG after a move from Barcelona in 2021, but has excelled this season under Christophe Galtier and lifted the World Cup at the end of 2022, seeing off the best efforts of teammate Mbappe in the final.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Mbappe is still touch and go for Les Parisiens' clash with Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, but Neymar, Messi and Marquinhos himself will all need to be at their best in order to keep alive hopes of finally achieving glory on the European stage.