Prestiani on the Vinícius incident: I was punished without any evidence for something I didn’t say

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestiani (20) has denied directing any racist abuse at Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior during the teams’ Champions League round of 16 clash in Portugal.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that the player would be banned from taking part in the second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The decision came following an ongoing investigation after Vinícius claimed that Brestiani had called him a monkey, sparking a major controversy both on and off the pitch.

Prestiani gave an interview to the channel "Telefe", in which he spoke about the incident, saying: "What really hurt me was being treated for something I never did. That hurt me more than anything else. But fortunately, I am very calm, because everyone who knows me knows the kind of person I am, and that is enough for me."

He continued: “I am very grateful to the club (Benfica) that believed in me and supported me throughout this journey. The club and my teammates have shown this support internally, and that means much more to me than simply posting a story on Instagram.”

Before concluding his remarks, in a deeply moving manner, he said: “It hurt me a lot. I was punished without any evidence for something I didn’t say. But it’s over now. I am very grateful to the Benfica staff who waited until the last moment to include me (in the second leg).”

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