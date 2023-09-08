Another former Premier League star at Wrexham! Red Dragons sign ex-Sunderland man Steven Fletcher on free transfer following Paul Mullin injury

Wrexham have signed former Stoke City striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Wrexham signs Fletcher

"Still fit, still raring to go" says striker

Talisman Mullin close to return

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old Scotland international was out of contract after a season with Dundee United and brings wealth of experience to north Wales having played for seven consecutive seasons in the Premier League with Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been on the look-out for a centre forward after talisman Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in San Diego. An apparent deadline night swoop for Harrogate Town's Luke Armstrong ended in disappointment after the club failed to complete the necessary documentation in time.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Fletcher, who has scored top-flight goals in Scotland, England and France told the club website: “Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go."

“One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the Club, and if I can help with that then great."

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Manager Phil Parkinson was excited to add Fletcher to his squad: "His pedigree speaks for itself, and he's played most of his career at a very high level. He's an excellent professional and that's really important to fit in with the group here.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After keeping a much-needed first clean sheet of the season in their win at Tranmere last weekend, the Red Dragons will be hoping to move further up the table when Doncaster Rovers visit The Racecourse Saturday afternoon.