Premier League all-time top scorers: Shearer, Rooney & players with over 100 goals

The top tier in English football has been graced by some iconic finishers down the years, with many joining an exclusive club of centurions

The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest goalscorers to have ever graced the game, with many of those iconic figures registering over 100 efforts in the English top-flight.

From Alan Shearer to Wayne Rooney via Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah, superstars from all over the world have shown that they are capable of finding the back of net with remarkable regularity.

Who, though, forms part of this exclusive club of centurions and in what order do they sit on an all-time chart? GOAL takes a look…

Who is the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer?

Alan Shearer hung up his boots back in the summer of 2006, but he continues to set the benchmark for other Premier League finishers some 16 years on.

The former England international savoured title glory while on the books at Blackburn Rovers, before breaking the world transfer record when returning to his roots at Newcastle United in 1996.

He was the first man to 100 Premier League goals, with 112 registered at Ewood Park, and finished with 260 to his name.

Wayne Rooney, who is Manchester United’s all-time leading marksman, is the only other man to have passed the 200-goal mark having found the target on 206 occasions across spells with Everton and the Red Devils.

Andy Cole, another legend at Old Trafford, currently occupies third spot on a notable chart, while Manchester City fan favourite Sergio Aguero – who was forced into retirement by health problems after leaving the Etihad Stadium for Barcelona in 2021 – sits fourth.

Frank Lampard’s remarkable exploits from a midfield berth saw him register 177 Premier League goals through stints at West Ham United, Chelsea and City, while 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry hit all 175 of his efforts while donning the colours of Arsenal.

A couple of former Liverpool poachers also make the highest rung of a Premier League ladder, in the form of Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, along with ex-West Ham and Spurs star Jermain Defoe, and current Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is still going strong on 176.

Rank

Player

Goals

Club/s

1

Alan Shearer

260

Blackburn, Newcastle

2

Wayne Rooney

208

Everton, Manchester United

3

Harry Kane

190

Tottenham

4

Andy Cole

187

Newcastle, Manchester United, Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth

5

Sergio Aguero

184

Manchester City

6

Frank Lampard

177

West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City

7

Thierry Henry

175

Arsenal

8

Robbie Fowler

163

Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester City

9

Jermain Defoe

162

West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth

10

Michael Owen

150

Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, Stoke

How many players have scored 100 or more Premier League goals?

The top 10 are the only ones to have reached 150 Premier League goals, with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy (128) the closest of those still plying their trade at present to breaking into that elite group.

Romelu Lukaku returned to English football at Chelsea in the summer of 2021 and was already a centurion at that stage, while Mohamed Salah’s remarkable consistency at Liverpool has him fast closing in on Steven Gerrard’s haul of 120 goals.

Didier Drogba, who took in two spells at Chelsea during his playing days, was the first African to reach 100 efforts in the Premier League, with Liverpool winger Sadio Mane the latest to join that party.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is the most recent inductee into the Premier League’s 100-goal club - having achieved that feat against Wolves on December 11, 2021 – and a list of prolific goal-getters has now been extended to 32 names in total.

Rank

Player

Goals

Club/s

11

Les Ferdinand

149

QPR, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester, Bolton

12

Teddy Sheringham

146

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham

13

Robin van Persie

144

Arsenal, Manchester United

14

Jamie Vardy

133

Leicester

15

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

127

Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton

16

Robbie Keane

126

Coventry, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa

17

Nicolas Anelka

125

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea, West Brom

18

Dwight Yorke

123

Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sunderland

19

Mohamed Salah

122

Chelsea, Liverpool

20

Romelu Lukaku

121

Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United

21

Steven Gerrard

120

Liverpool

22

Ian Wright

113

Arsenal, West Ham

23

Raheem Sterling

112

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea

24

Dion Dublin

111

Manchester United, Coventry, Aston Villa

=24

Sadio Mane

111

Southampton, Liverpool

26

Emile Heskey

110

Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wigan, Aston Villa

27

Ryan Giggs

109

Manchester United

28

Peter Crouch

108

Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham, Stoke

=29

Paul Scholes

107

Manchester United

=29

Darren Bent

106

Ipswich, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Fulham

31

Didier Drogba

104

Chelsea

32

Cristiano Ronaldo

102

Manchester United

Shearer was the fastest to 100, reaching the tally in 124 appearances, with Kane following closely behind by doing it in 141 outings.

Owen was the youngest after bursting onto the scene at Anfield and hitting a century by the age of 23 years and 133 days old.

Of the 32 currently occupying the loftiest of scoring perches, six have reached that mark without converting a single penalty – Mane, Cole, Peter Crouch, Emile Heskey, Les Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

