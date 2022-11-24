Portugal vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Portugal vs Ghana World Cup 2022 group match in the United Kingdom, United States, India and more.

Portugal will take on Ghana in their first group match of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday at the Stadium 974 in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will hope to start the campaign with a win in a tricky Group H that also has Uruguay and South Korea.

Fernando Santos' team has only lost twice in the nine matches they have played in 2022. Their last outing - a friendly against Nigeria - resulted in a 4-0 victory, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice. Ghana's last match also resulted in a win, as they beat Switzerland 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

Portugal vs Ghana date & kick-off time

Game: Portugal vs Ghana Date: November 24, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00am ET / 4:00pm GMT / 9:30 pm IST / 6:00pm CAT Venue: Stadium 974 Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Voot Select and Jio TV.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select, Jio TV, Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Portugal squad & team news

Fernando Santos will be looking to name his strongest possible XI as Portugal look to get off to a positive start in their opening game. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the friendly win against Nigeria due to illness but is in line to start here. Bruno Fernandes is another who is almost guaranteed a spot in the XI.

Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes will compete for a place in the middle of midfield, with Santos having plenty of options.

Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers Patrício, Costa, Sá Defenders Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Mendes, Silva, Dalot, Pepe, Guerreiro Midfielders Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha, Otavio Forwards Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Horta, Ramos, Silva

Ghana squad & team news

Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku were benched for Ghana's friendly win against Switzerland last week but the trio are expected to be back in the team for their World Cup opener.

Manager Otto Addo has no fresh injury concerns and will have the full squad available for selection.

Ghana predicted XI: Ati Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Djiku, Baba; Partey, Abdul Samed; Sulemana, Kudus, J. Ayew; Williams