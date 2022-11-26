Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Saudi Arabia grab another win?

Saudi Arabia produced the first upset of the World Cup when they beat Argentina in their opener and will be looking to continue in the same vein against Poland today. This is the first time both sides face off against each other at the World Cup.

Poland are in the search of their first win at the World Cup, having played a 0-0 draw against Mexico in their opener. Poland have kept a clean sheet in their previous fixture and will be looking to secure another shutout with 3 points this time.

Saudi Arabia are riding the high of their opening day win against Argentina. Their record against European team doesn't incite confidence, with the Asian team losing 9 of the 10 games against European opponents, they will be hoping to beat the odds again.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia confirmed lineups

Poland XI(4-4-2): Szczęsny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszyński; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik

Saudi Arabia XI (4-3-3): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al Bulaihi, Burayk; Al-Malki, Al-Najei, Kanno; Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri, Al-Buraikan

Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE updates

Poland and Saudi Arabia's upcoming fixtures

Poland will come up against Argentina in the final group stage fixture while Saudi Arabia will be up against Mexico. Based on today's result there could be a lot on stake in the final group stage game.