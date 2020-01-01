‘Pogba should stay but can he play with Fernandes?’ – Berbatov sees selection poser at Man Utd

The former Red Devils striker is hoping to see transfer talk ended around a French midfielder, with a new partner having arrived at Old Trafford

Staying on at would “be best” for Paul Pogba, says Dimitar Berbatov, but it remains to be seen whether the World Cup winner can work in tandem with Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been hoping to experiment with that partnership before the 2019-20 campaign came to a close.

He has been denied the services of Pogba through injury for much of the season, with a international restricted to just eight appearances.

More teams

That enforced absence contributed towards United bringing in Fernandes during the winter transfer window, with the Portugal international making an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Some have suggested that there is no longer a role for Pogba, as speculation regarding his future and a possible move elsewhere rages on.

Berbatov, though, would like to see the Red Devils retain the services of a proven performer and get him firing alongside a new fan favourite.

The former United striker told Betfair: “I don't know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together

“Bruno Fernandes' ball into Odion Ighalo for the first United goal against LASK was the perfect assist. What a pass. Oh my god. And what a finish from Ighalo. It was a world class goal, I was so happy for both players and jumping out my seat when it hit the net.

“Fernandes has quickly become an influential player for United. I'm pleased and impressed by how well integrated into the team he's become in a short space of time.

“His team-mates are looking for him with the ball because they know he can create magic. He looks happy to be playing for United. I really hope he continues in this form.

“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to stay at United, I think it would be best for him, but I am curious to see how he will link up with Fernandes.

Article continues below

“They're similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they're on the ball.

“Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together. But I hope that's not the case here because, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, United could be a very imaginative team that would surprise opponents next season or even sooner.”

The Red Devils had seen Pogba return to training prior to the shut down in competitive action during the coronavirus outbreak, but it could be that the 27-year-old is up to full speed by the time the decision is taken to bring top-level sport back onto the global agenda.