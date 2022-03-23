Pogba opens door to PSG transfer as he bemoans 'dead' Man Utd season

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has opened the door to a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain while expressing his frustrations at his situation at Old Trafford.

Pogba's future is up in the air with his contract due to expire in June and no sign of an extension being agreed as of yet.

PSG has been mooted as the most likely destination for the 29-year-old if he leaves United as a free agent, and he admits that the opportunity to link up with some of his international colleagues at Parc des Princes holds great appeal.

What's been said?

Asked if he sees himself joining Ligue 1 leaders PSG one day, Pogba told Le Figaro: "Why not? It's always nice to play with your team-mates in the national team and club."

Pogba added on a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for Manchester United that has seen them extend their wait to win a trophy: "You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all.

"This year it is dead, we won't win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies."

The Frenchman also expressed his frustrations about the way he's utilised at Old Trafford, suggesting that he is not played in his best position at United.

"It's simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players," he said.

"It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners.

"I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don't have an answer."

How has Pogba performed in 2021-22?

Pogba has struggled to live up to expectations since returning to United from Juventus in a club-record £89 million ($118m) deal back in 2016.

Fitness problems and inconsistent form have been a running theme for the World Cup winner, with the 2021-22 campaign proving to be no different, and he has faced plenty of criticism amid the Red Devils' five-year trophy drought.

Pogba missed 14 games between November and February due to a serious injury, and has only managed to record one goal in the 23 matches that he has been available for this term.

He has, however, provided nine assists in the Premier League - the fourth highest behind Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

