Pogba & Fernandes pairing excites Man Utd coach Carrick but ‘it’s not just about them’

The former Red Devils midfielder, who now forms part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team, believes two star turns can thrive in tandem

The potential that exists in a midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes excites Michael Carrick, but the coach is eager to point out that “it’s not just about them”.

Two star turns at Old Trafford were paired together from the off for the first time in a 4-0 victory over .

They had also been used in tandem during a 1-1 draw at , with Pogba stepping off the bench in that contest to win the spot-kick that allowed Fernandes to snatch a point from the penalty spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still working out how to bring the best out of two creative influences, with there experiments for him to carry out on selection and tactics fronts.

The general consensus is, however, that a World Cup winner will thrive alongside a international in time.

Carrick, who once kept the engine room ticking over for United, expects that to be the case.

He is, however, keen to avoid narrowing the focus on only two players, with the resurgent Red Devils looking to build towards a brighter future as a unit.

"It is understandable why a lot of the questions are 'can they play together' because they are two fantastic talents," Carrick told ESPN of Pogba and Fernandes.

"We feel we've got a really good balance in midfield between all the lads really. It is kind of unfair to single them out asking 'can they play together' because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well.

"Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I'm sure they can play together. That's why they are both here at the club and I'm sure they are looking forward to it. But as Bruno and Paul would totally understand me saying, it is not just about them.

"We've got so many other options with lads who have already proven what they bring to the team. It is exciting to have that. They all bring something different and all have their own strengths."

Solskjaer will get another opportunity to work on partnerships within his top-four chasing side when the Red Devils shift their focus to matters on Saturday and a quarter-final clash with Norwich.