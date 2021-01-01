Pogba doesn't have the attitude to be a Manchester United great, claims Treble winner Sheringham

The France international has had too many difficult moments at Old Trafford to go down as a great player, says the former Red Devils striker

Paul Pogba will not go down as one of Manchester United's greatest ever players because he does not have the correct mentality, says former striker Teddy Sheringham.

The midfielder has been a controversial figure for much of his spell at Old Trafford since he joined from Juventus in a world-record deal in 2016.

Although he has made more than 190 appearances for United, the 27-year-old has been dropped from the starting XI at times and has been consistently linked with a move away.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, said in December that the France international's time at United is "over" and said he would soon be leaving the club.

What has been said?

"It’s just an up and down situation which you don’t normally get from top players, and he’s obviously a top player," Sheringham told Goal.

"He’s a quality, talented player, but there is just too many highs and lows for me, and when you are playing for Manchester United, you can't afford that. If he’s a top player, you don’t get left out of the team.

"You might be for a couple of games, just to kick you up the bum and make sure you’re back on track, but for him to be in and out the team, [it raises] question marks all the time, it can’t be right.

"Now, you have to head to Manchester United and say: 'I want to be a Manchester United great for as long as I’m here and I’m going to prove that to all those doubters'. It doesn’t seem that he’s got that in his mentality, he’s just saying: 'I don’t care what you think!'"

Is Fernandes one of Man Utd's best ever signings?

While Pogba receives frequent criticism, fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes has become a hero at United since he joined from Portuguese side Sporting in January 2020. He has scored 31 times in just 57 matches in all competitions and plays a pivotal role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield.

"Thankfully for Manchester United, he made a sudden, amazing impact, didn’t he?" Sheringham said. "It doesn't always happen for players, let alone foreign players who are coming into the Premier League.

"So, for him to hit the ground running, and with a proper speed as well, he’s been a revolution at Manchester United with his assists and his goals record. You’ve got to say that he is out there with the best [players] Manchester United have ever signed."

The Red Devils' title chances

United sit second in the Premier League and trail leaders Manchester City by seven points, while reigning champions Liverpool have fallen behind and lie sixth in the table. Sheringham is pleased to see his former side high in the ranks, but is unsure if they can claim the crown this term.

"When you’ve got the quality that Manchester United have, who knows what can happen?" he said.

"You’ve got to give credit to Ole; you need to get around players and make sure that they are on board, because we’ve all seen over the years what happens if the manager doesn’t get players on board, they get the manager sacked. So, things are looking on the up for Manchester United and Ole."

Teddy Sheringham is the ambassador of The Mina Cup which will be played between 8th and 14th of April 2022 in Dubai.

