Pochettino sends PSG social media message after sacking

After a year-and-a-half in charge at Parc des Princes, the Argentine has been relieved of his duties

Mauricio Pochettino has sent Paris Saint-Germain and their supporters a farewell message on social media after his tenure at the helm came to an end on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation over his future.

The Argentine has been relieved of his duties at Parc des Princes, and has been succeeded by former Lille and Nice boss Christophe Galtier, as the Ligue 1 giants look to renew their push for glory following domestic success last term.

Having lost the club's hold on the top-flight title in France during his first half-season in charge, Pochettino steered them back domestic to glory this season, though he was less successful in the Champions League.

What has Pochettino said to PSG and the club's fans?

"I want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future – the owners, the board, the players, all the staff and the supporters," the ex-Tottenham boss wrote on Instagram, alongside several pictures of his tenure, capped with one of him in team colours from his days as a player with the club.

"To Nasser - I want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of the PSG family again. We enjoyed some amazing moments and big wins all together and, as a coaching staff, with every experience we always take learnings to advance our evolution for the future.

"We are proud to finish as league champions at a club that has meant so much to me and my family, from my time here as a player and a captain, and now as a coach."

What is next for Pochettino?

The next steps for the Argentine remain up in the air, though he is unlikely to be without offers for his services.

Having previously guided Tottenham to the Champions League final, Pochettino now can boast silverware under his belt during his time with PSG, in what will be a boost to his resume.

He had previously been linked with a return to Spurs or a move to Manchester United at various points over the past year - but with Antonio Conte apparently settled in north London and Erik ten Hag installed at Old Trafford, neither of those moves are likely to come to fruition any time soon.

