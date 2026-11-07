Bayern Munich player ratings vs Mainz 05: Joshua Kimmich and Harry Kane spearhead clinical victory

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Bayern Munich maintained their lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a professional 2-1 victory over Mainz 05 at the MEWA Arena. Clinical finishes from Joshua Kimmich and Lennart Karl proved decisive as the Bavarian giants dominated possession and territory throughout.

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Bayern Munich continued their relentless march at the summit of the Bundesliga with a controlled 2-1 victory over Mainz 05. The tactical blueprint from caretaker Aaron Danks focused on high-volume passing and territorial dominance, evidenced by an overwhelming 69 per cent possession share. Joshua Kimmich set the tone early, ghosting into space to fire home the opener after just 14 minutes following clever work from Harry Kane. Bayern’s ability to recycle possession and pin Mainz into their own defensive third limited the hosts' opportunities for much of the afternoon.

The second half saw the introduction of the youthful Lennart Karl, who repaid the manager's faith with a composed finish in the 57th minute to double the lead, once again assisted by the selfless Kane. While Bayern appeared to be cruising, a late lapse in concentration allowed Phillip Tietz to pull one back for Mainz deep in stoppage time. Despite the late scare, the underlying metrics favoured the visitors heavily, with an xG of 2.67 reflecting a performance that was far more comfortable than the final scoreline suggests.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

The veteran captain had a remarkably quiet first half as Bayern's high line kept Mainz at arm's length. He was substituted at half-time for Jonas Urbig, having faced very little in the way of direct threat. His distribution remains elite, helping the side maintain their 717 total passes.

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Josip Stanisic - 7/10

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Stanisic provided a stable platform on the right side of the defence. He was diligent in his positioning and effective in transition before being replaced in the 67th minute. He played his part in a backline that limited Mainz to just a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Jonathan Tah - 7/10

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A physical presence in the heart of the defence, Tah dealt well with Mainz's attempts to counter-attack. His aerial dominance and ability to read the game ensured that the hosts' 11 total shots were largely low-quality efforts from distance.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

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Upamecano was generally composed on the ball but was part of the defensive unit that switched off briefly in the final moments of the game. His recovery speed was useful against Mainz's four counter-attacking situations, though he was rarely stretched to his limit.

Konrad Laimer - 6/10

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Operating in a defensive role, Laimer brought his usual energy and tenacity. He picked up a yellow card in the 76th minute for a tactical foul, demonstrating his willingness to do the dirty work. He was replaced late on by Sacha Boey as Bayern looked to see out the result.

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

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The metronome of the team. Kimmich was the standout performer, opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a clinical strike. Beyond the goal, he orchestrated play with surgical precision, facilitating the lion's share of Bayern's 717 passes before his late substitution.

Nathaniel Brown - 7/10

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A balanced performance from the youngster, who provided width and tactical discipline. Brown was efficient in his ball retention and supported the attack well, contributing to the 21 total crosses delivered by the visitors.

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 7/10

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Pavlovic showed maturity beyond his years in the engine room. He worked well in tandem with Kimmich to snuff out Mainz's central transitions, ensuring Bayern maintained their territorial stranglehold for the duration of the contest.

Attack

Michael Olise - 7/10

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Olise was a constant thorn in the side of the Mainz wing-backs. His dribbling and ability to cut inside created numerous openings, contributing to Bayern's 26 total shots. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his gravity pulled the defence out of shape repeatedly.

Lennart Karl - 8/10

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A breakthrough performance for the young forward. Karl showed excellent predatory instincts to score Bayern's second goal in the 57th minute. His movement off the ball was intelligent, and he provided a different dimension to the attack before being subbed in the 67th minute.

Harry Kane - 9/10

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A nearly complete centre-forward display. Although he didn't find the net himself, Kane was the primary architect of the victory, providing the assists for both Kimmich and Karl. His hold-up play and vision were the difference-makers in breaking down a stubborn Mainz block.

Substitutes & Manager

Jonas Urbig - 6/10

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Came on at half-time for Neuer. He had very little to do until the 93rd minute when he was beaten by Tietz's effort. It was a difficult goal to prevent given the late defensive lapse.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

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Introduced in the 67th minute to provide fresh legs and pace on the overlap. He helped maintain the pressure but didn't have a major impact on the final third.

Tom Bischof - 6/10

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Replaced Lennart Karl in the 67th minute. He kept things tidy in possession as Bayern shifted into a more conservative game-management mode.

Hiroki Ito - N/A

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Late substitute in the 86th minute to shore up the defence.

Sacha Boey - N/A

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Late substitute in the 86th minute for Laimer.

Aaron Danks - 8/10

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Danks set his team up perfectly to dominate the ball. His decision to start the youthful Karl was vindicated by the second goal, and his side's structure ensured that Mainz were restricted to minimal opportunities until the final seconds.