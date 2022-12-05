Pioli expects Rafael Leao to sign new AC Milan contract despite Premier League transfer interest

Stefano Pioli confirmed that AC Milan are in talks with Rafael Leao over a possible new deal and he is confident about the Portuguese staying put..

Pioli hopeful of Leao contract extension

Milan in talks with Portuguese over new deal

Chelsea among those interested in signing frontman

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao's current contract expires in 2024 and he has already drawn the attention of several top clubs, the most prominent of which is Chelsea. But Pioli is hopeful that the star forward will sign a new deal soon and extend his stay at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Pioli said, "Two things are sure, that he is well with us, because I see and talk to him, and that Rafa and the club are talking. We are waiting for good news. I believe that his path with us is not yet finished, I see that we are well together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old joined Milan in 2019 and has appeared in 135 matches for the club thus far in all competitions. This season, he has netted six times in 14 league appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? He is currently in Qatar with Portugal. Leao scored on his World Cup debut against Ghana and is likely to feature in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on December 6.