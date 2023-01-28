Piers Morgan now says Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr 'gives him the edge over Messi' while taking credit for driving move

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr was talked up by Piers Morgan who feels it gives him the edge over World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Morgan conducted infamous CR7 interview

Says interview helped seal transfer

Defended Ronaldo's move

WHAT HAPPENED? Piers Morgan has given his verdict on Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr after the forward's contract with Manchester United was terminated following an explosive interview with the broadcaster. Ronaldo signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi Pro League side which Morgan has lauded, while also giving himself a pat on the back for helping Ronaldo secure a deal with the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37," he told Tatler. "He’s also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo may have scooped the biggest transfer in football history, but it was Messi who took home the game's greatest prize when he won the World Cup in December after leading Argentina to glory in Qatar. Morgan also appears to have forgotten that Messi has also had to adapt to a new league and a new country after leaving Barcelona in 2021 after 20 years with the club to join Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international has yet to score in his first two games for Al-Nassr but will be hoping to open his account when he returns to action with the Saudi side on Friday against Al Fateh.