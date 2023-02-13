'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not good enough to play for Man Utd’ – Red Devils warned off transfer raid for ‘terrible’ Chelsea striker

Manchester United may be in the market for another striker, but Paul Parker has warned them that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “not good enough”.

Gabonese forward struggling with Blues

Red Devils in the market for a No.9

Advised to pursue alternative options

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have found themselves short of options to lead their attacking line after taking the decision to release Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent in November 2022. Netherlands international Wout Weghorst was acquired on loan from Burnley during the January transfer window, but he is considered to be a short-term fix at Old Trafford. Money is expected to be invested in another No.9 over the summer, but the Red Devils have been advised to steer well clear of “terrible” Aubameyang despite the useful Premier League experience he boasts from spells at Arsenal and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time with the Red Devils, has told bettors: “Aubameyang is a bit of a rogue but I don’t think that would be the issue. Erik ten Hag would be able to manage him as one of the few managers out there like Sir Alex Ferguson did with Eric Cantona. The problem is that he is not good enough to play for Man United. Simple as that. He has been terrible at Chelsea and it would be beyond my mind if he was ever going to be mentioned as a potential Man United signing. I don't think Erik ten Hag is even considering the opportunity. I think Aubameyang will have a very tough time finding a new club. If he wants to stay in the Premier League then it's not going to be for a team that is competing for the title.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang returned to English football from Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2022, but he has been restricted to just three goals for Chelsea through 17 appearances and was left out of their latest 25-man Champions League squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty.

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With United unlikely to make an approach for Gabonese star Aubameyang, the Red Devils continue to be heavily linked with moves for the likes of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.