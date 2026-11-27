Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has survived a significant scare after being involved in a road traffic accident in Spain. The veteran striker's luxury vehicle was damaged during a collision on a motorway while he was travelling to a morning training session with current club Deportivo A Coruna.

Advertisement

Emergency services called after morning motorway collision

Per Football.London, the crash occurred at around 9:30am local time on Thursday at kilometre 16 of the AP-9 motorway in the Piadela area of northwest Spain. Driving a turquoise Ferrari F12 N-Largo, Aubameyang struck a BMW X1, causing the other car to overturn before it had to be towed away.

Civil Guard officers, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene, though nobody suffered serious injuries and all occupants exited both vehicles safely. Despite the collision, the 37-year-old continued in his own car to Deportivo's Cidade Deportiva de Abegondo complex and completed training as scheduled.

Aubameyang plays down scare after escaping unhurt

Addressing the incident after finishing his session, the Gabon international insisted the smash amounted to little more than a brief fright.

"It was just a little scare," Aubameyang said. "These things happen in life. The most important thing is that the other person involved in the accident is fine, and so am I."

Advertisement Advertisement

Veteran striker still hungry to revive Deportivo

Aubameyang joined newly-promoted Deportivo in July on a two-year contract running until 2028, following spells at Chelsea, Marseille twice and Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah. Speaking to Mirror in August, he explained why he rejected other offers to spearhead the club's revival.

Related Topics

"The passion is still there, definitely, otherwise I'd choose another challenge," he said. "I had a few offers, but the passion is still there and I still want to challenge myself and think this one is a special challenge to try to bring back the club to its best.

"Next year is going to be 20 years since I started my career as a professional and I have to say the truth, I'm feeling quite good. I can still give a lot for the game and still have the passion, I think this will never change.

Advertisement

"As long as my body says I can go, I will go. Obviously, if I feel one day I cannot give my best to play at the best level, I'll say maybe I stop, but for the moment I'm sure that I have some more years to give. This is why I accepted the challenge here, because I know I can really help, I can still score some goals, I can give some assists, I can be effective in the game."

Reunion with Barcelona awaits on Sunday

Escaping Thursday's crash unhurt keeps Aubameyang available to face former club Barcelona on Sunday. Having left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2022 after scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances following his then-club-record 2018 switch, the forward now aims to prove he can still deliver against familiar opposition.