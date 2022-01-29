Phil Jones to Bordeaux transfer: Man Utd defender reportedly on Ligue 1 side's radar

Manchester United defender Phil Jones could be making a mid-season move to France, as Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux are reported to be looking at signing the centre-back.

The former England man, who has struggled with a number of injuries over the past few seasons, recently returned to the fold for the Red Devils, playing the full 90 minutes of their Premier League clash with Wolves earlier in January.

He hasn't played since, however, and reports in France are now suggesting that Bordeaux are interested in taking him to Ligue 1 before the January transfer window closes.

What does the report say?

According to L'Equipe, Bordeaux are lining up a deal for Jones that will see him link up with Vladimir Petkovic's side ahead of the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

It is, however, unclear if the move would be a loan deal or if it would be a permanent switch.

Bordeaux weren't expected to sign a centre-back in the winter window, although the scenario has become more likely with Otavio and Josh Maja both set to leave.

Further details from Fabrizio Romano say that the player is keen on the move, one which will secure him further game time, while Bordeaux are optimistic that they can complete the deal before the transfer deadline.

Both parties are reportedly now waiting for the final word from United head coach Ralf Rangnick, as to whether he decides to allow Jones to leave or feels he needs the additional cover at Old Trafford.

What is Jones' situation at Man Utd?

With just 18 months left to run on his contract, Jones has plenty of time left on his current deal at Old Trafford, even as he remains unlikely to figure too frequently going forward.

His surprise return to the starting XI against Wolves came in no small part due to a defensive crisis, and with the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order, opportunities are likely to remain scarce for Jones.

Prior to the 1-0 defeat to Wolves, the former Blackburn Rovers defender's last appearance for the Red Devils came in January 2020 - a 6-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

It's unclear, meanwhile, if Eric Bailly's future will affect what Rangnick and United decide to do with Jones, with the Ivory Coast international having also been linked with an exit.

What has Rangnick said about Jones?

Rangnick has said little regarding Jones' long-term future at the club although he was impressed with his performance in the defeat to Wolves.

Article continues below

He said: "I think he did well, not having played for two years at this kind of level.

"We didn't see that [effects of the absence] in the game. He did his job and did exactly what I expected him to do."

Further reading