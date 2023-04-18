Phil Foden is back! Man City handed boost ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League second leg & Premier League title run-in

Phil Foden will be on the bench for Manchester City's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, after recovering from appendix surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden was forced to pull out of England's squad to face Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March after undergoing the emergency operation. He has not played since, but speaking ahead of his side's quarter-final second leg in Bavaria, Pep Guardiola confirmed that the midfielder would be back in contention for selection on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has trained just once but we decided he should travel with us and be on the bench. He won't play 90 minutes but he is a special player who doesn't need a lot of training sessions to be fit. He’s important not just for tomorrow, but for the tight schedule we have ahead of us," the City boss explained.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a major boost to City's chances of clinching a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble this season. Provided they can protect their three-goal lead at the Allianz Arena, a European semi-final against either Real Madrid or Chelsea awaits Guardiola's side.

In domestic matters, they will clinch the Premier League title if they win their remaining eight games, following Arsenal's slip-up at West Ham on Sunday, while they also have an FA Cup semi-final to come against Sheffield United.

WHAT NEXT? With Foden now back to full fitness, he will aiming to add to his 13 goals and six assists in all competition before the season is out.