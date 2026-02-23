Pep Guardiola’s All-Time Best XI: Is This the Ultimate Manager Dream Team?

In the middle of a scrolling frenzy on football social media, one short clip has fans screaming, laughing and furiously typing “hold my beer.”

“Pep Guardiola would be able to build the best 11 out of any other manager based on the players he has used,” the GOAL's FanZone host, Ed Hindle, fires straight into the camera.

He doesn’t pause for breath.

“Best goalkeeper to ever have lived… Manuel Neuer for Bayern Munich.”

“One of the best right backs ever to live… Dani Alves.”

“Two centre-backs… Piqué and Kompany.”

“Left-back… Philipp Lahm.”

Then comes the midfield dagger.

“Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets. Okay, no denying that. A best midfield in the world.”

And the front three that feels illegal on paper:

“Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Thierry Henry.”

The host leans in, eyes wide, and drops the mic:

“Name me a better team. Name me another manager that can build a better team than that.”

That’s it. No stats, no debate format, just unfiltered Pep propaganda wrapped in 34 seconds of pure chaos.

The clip ends on that challenge, leaving thousands of viewers doing exactly what the host wanted: frantically trying (and mostly failing) to name a better XI from any other manager’s trophy cabinet.

Whether you agree or not, one thing is certain: Guardiola’s all-time starting eleven just became the new bar in the never-ending “who had the best players” argument… and the replies are already on fire.