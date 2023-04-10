Pep Guardiola draws Michael Jordan and Jack Nicklaus comparison as he defends Man City's Champions League record

Pep Guardiola draws parallels between his side's shortcomings in the UCL with Jack Nicklaus and Michael Jordan's sporting careers.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of their big clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Guardiola has spoken about Man City's experience in European competition and their inability to win it.

Guardiola drew comparisons between City's failures at the European stage with Nicklaus and Jordan's career in their respective sports. He also touched upon the external expectations on Man City.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We tried last season, the season before, we tried three seasons ago, every single season but there are teams that you face that are also good and they want to win," Guardiola told journalists as per the Independent. "I like to be in the Premier League where we are, I like to be in the FA Cup and in the semi-finals and being here again. That is my dream, to live it again. To be here in front of you in a Champions League competition.

“Yesterday, it was the Masters,” he added. “How many Masters has Jack Nicklaus played or majors has he played in his career? In 30 or 40 years as a golfer of four majors? How many wins out of 130? Eighteen wins out of 130. Wow. He loses more than he wins. That is sport.

"In football, in golf, in basketball, Michael Jordan the best athlete for me in basketball, won six NBA titles out of 16 years. He loses more than he wins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola also spoke about his expectations from the first leg against Bayern Munich: “All games are so difficult. What is important is to be here, compete well, do our best, knowing that we have to be perfect to try to get a good result to go to Germany [for the second leg]. No more than that.

“I live my profession that way. After that if I lose I lose. I’m not perfect. I’m not good. Every time I touch it is always going to do," the Spaniard added. "What is important is still we are there, and still after winning what we won last season but that is my biggest compliment that I can give as a team as an organisation, and we are still there."

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola's men will be up against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UCL.

Tuchel's teams have proven to be bogey sides for Guardiola in the last few seasons, with the German coach notably winning the UCL against the Cityzens when in charge of Chelsea in 2021.

Man City are also in the race for Premier League title and have their destiny in their own hands following Arsenal's draw with Liverpool at the weekend. City will be up against Leicester City next in the Premier League before a potentially decisive fixture against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal towards the end of the month.