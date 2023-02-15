Penalty or no penalty?! Ederson takes out Eddie Nketiah - but did Anthony Taylor make right call to award spot-kick to Arsenal?

Arsenal were awarded a first-half penalty on Wednesday that left Manchester City players and fans furious.

  • Ederson collides with Nketiah
  • Penalty awarded
  • Saka converts from spot to equalise

WHAT HAPPENED? While Manchester City players gathered around referee Anthony Taylor after he signalled for the spot-kick, the Gunners felt Ederson should have received a second yellow card in addition to the penalty.

Saka's conversion was ice-cold, as he hit his shot past Ederson after Ederson pointed out where he should shoot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor's call could be a turning point in the title race, as Arsenal and Manchester City entered the match separated by just three points. Pep Guardiola's men had jumped out to a 1-0 advantage through a Gunners mistake before the Saka penalty levelled the score.

THE REACTION:

A blue-coloured swarm came together around Taylor right after the ref blew his whistle.

Arsenal pen react 1Twitter

Some viewers felt it was a poor call...

Arsenal pen react 2Twitter

And Arsenal's weekend grievances with VAR were brought up.

Arsenal pen react 3Twitter

Gary Neville kept his thoughts simple.

Arsenal pen react 4Twitter

While Arsenal wanted more punishment for Manchester City once the foul was awarded.

Arsenal pen react 5Twitter

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN CITY? Arsenal's next fixture is against Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest.

