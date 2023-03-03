Brazil legend Pele wanted Lionel Messi to win 2022 World Cup & sent best wishes through Argentine's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

The daughter of Brazil legend Pele has revealed that her father wanted Lionel Messi to win the 2022 World Cup after the Selecao bowed out.

Selecao lost to Croatia in quarter-finals

Albiceleste went on to claim the crown

All-time great cemented his legacy

WHAT HAPPENED? Historic rivalries in South America were put to one side during FIFA’s flagship event in Qatar, with Messi inspiring Argentina to a memorable triumph that saw them prevail in a penalty shootout at the end of an epic final clash with France. Brazil had been hoping to put themselves in contention for a sixth crown, only to bow out in the quarter-finals against Croatia, but Pele was eager to see a fellow all-time great cement his legacy by capturing a trophy that he lifted on three occasions during his own remarkable playing career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pele’s daughter, Kely Nescimento, has said in an Instagram post of the stance her father took before his death on December 29: “When Brazil lost to Croatia in the knockouts, my father was already getting worse. Everyone wanted Brazil to win the World Cup for my dad, no one more than the Selecao! But my father knew better than most what football is like. And it was the possibility of any team being able to win that, he would always say was what he loved about the beautiful game.

“After Brazil’s loss, everyone who entered that hospital room (all day and every day until the end!!!) used to ask my father, ‘What’s up Pele? Now who do you want to win? Of course NOT Argentina!!’ And he said, ‘Argentina yes! This cup must stay in South America and Messi deserves it’. Everyone pretended (and sometimes not) to be horrified!! HOW?! Argentina!? And he just said ‘yes, Messi deserves it’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nescimento also revealed that she bumped into Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, during a party and passed on the best wishes of her father to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. She added on Pele being unable to watch the 2022 World Cup final, but being made aware of the result: “Messi managed to lift the cup, and he was happy.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pele, who burst onto a senior stage as a prodigious teenager, won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He took in 92 appearances for his country, scoring 77 goals.