Worrisome Paul Pogba injury news as Juventus boss Allegri admits there isn't a timetable for midfielder's return

Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed he still does not know when Paul Pogba will be ready to make his return from injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season that required surgery. The midfielder's return was expected to return against Napoli on January 13 but his comeback has been delayed, GOAL understands. Allegri has now offered an update on Pogba and admits there is still no timetable for his return.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Paul still hasn’t been consistent in training, so I cannot say when he’ll be back," he told reporters after a friendly win over Arsenal. "This is the truth and it’s important to say that, otherwise every day we’ll get these questions on how Pogba’s recovery is going. He hasn’t yet started running in training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba is still yet to feature competitively for Juventus since sealing a return to the club in the summer after leaving Manchester United. The midfielder's knee problem also saw him ruled out of the France squad for World Cup 2022 and it's still not clear when he will be fit and ready to return to action for Allegri's team.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? The Turin giants return to Serie A action following the World Cup on January 4 against Cremonese.