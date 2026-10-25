Paul Merson hails ‘outstanding’ Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain masterminds crucial Everton victory

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Paul Merson has singled out Martin Odegaard for special praise following Arsenal's routine Premier League victory over Everton at the Emirates. The former midfielder believes the Norwegian has been the standout performer for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side so far this season.

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Arsenal secure comfortable home win

Arsenal moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after securing a 2-0 victory over Everton. Ezri Konsa bundled home a seventh-minute opener to score his first goal for the club since arriving from Aston Villa.

Gabriel Magalhaes then doubled the advantage in the second half to seal all three points at the Emirates. The hosts ultimately punished the visitors for their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Merson singles out outstanding Odegaard

Following the victory, former Arsenal midfielder Merson highlighted Odegaard as the standout performer of the campaign. The Norwegian dictated play in the middle of the park, continuing his fine form from a midweek clash against Bayern Munich. Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson heaped praise on the Arsenal playmaker.

"I thought Odegaard was outstanding, if you had to pick someone," he explained. "He just ticks it all over, he’s so comfortable, he’s got a great left foot, he’s just a nice, nice player. When he’s in the mood and he has been in the mood this season, his confidence has been high, he’s been the one for me."

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Everton fail to punish hosts

Despite the final scoreline, Arsenal did not have everything their own way against the Merseyside outfit. A smart save from Jordan Pickford initially denied the hosts before Konsa gambled to tap in the rebound from close range.

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"I wouldn't say it was easy, easy because that would be disrespectful to Everton but it was comfortable," Merson noted. "It was a good save by Jordan Pickford and Konsa just gambled, comes in and taps it in from a yard out. You then think it's going to be four, five or six and they didn't, Everton played well after that, played some nice football.

"Everton just haven’t got that real threat. Thierno Barry had a really good chance and it’s a different game if that goes in. Arsenal then scored another really good goal from Gabriel."

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Huge Liverpool clash awaits Arsenal

The north London side will now temporarily turn their attention to cup competition. Arsenal travel to face League Two outfit Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night. After that midweek assignment, Arteta's squad faces a massive test of their domestic credentials. They will switch their focus back to the Premier League for a mouthwatering clash against Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.