Danny Murphy has sent a warning to Manchester City star Jack Grealish that "partying hard take its toll".

Jack Grealish defends notorious celebrations

Man City star helped side win the treble

Danny Murphy's warning to England international

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish has defended his high-profile celebrations following City's treble-winning season, and dismissed claims he is a "party boy". The winger, who admitted to being a bit "hungover" when he arrived for England duty earlier this month, said: "I just enjoy myself, I'm living my dream of playing for the best club in the world in my opinion, we've just won the treble so I'm going to obviously have a break now with my family and my friends and then I'll be raring to go again in four weeks."

Now, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has sent the 27-year-old a word of warning.

WHAT THEY SAID: Murphy was asked by talkSPORT if Grealish's approach to being a top-level footballer is "refreshing". He replied: "No, I don't think that is the word I would use. He is himself, he's his own person; he doesn't play by the rulebook and that is admirable. I think he has got to be a little bit careful. I love him. This season, he's obviously done the right things away from the pitch to perform how he has done on it. He has made an improvement.

"People talk about getting to know the Pep [Guardiola] way, which is fair enough tactically - it takes a bit of time. But physically he is better than I have ever seen him. He plays the last 10 minutes like he does the first 10. His strength and his ability to maintain the ball under pressure is as good as anyone in Europe. You can't get the ball off the lad.

"When I say it is a little bit concerning with what you see off the pitch near the end of the season. it was only for his longevity. Because if you are partying hard in the summers it does take its toll. I didn't do it.

"I am talking at the level he is at this season. With his ability, he could play in the Premier League and do what he wants, for as long as he wants. I am talking about staying at the top of tree, which is playing for the best team in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish helped City win the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League this season, and the England international has been the centre of attention as he drank and partied with his team-mates. While Murphy may be concerned, the former Aston Villa star has made it clear he will be raring to go ahead of the new season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/Twitter/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Grealish will have several weeks off after a gruelling 11 months of football, before returning to City's pre-season training in July.