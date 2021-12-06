Partey rates his Arsenal career '4 out of 10' as £45m star admits to losing focus too often

Thomas Partey has rated his Arsenal career so far at just "4/10", with the £45 million ($60m) star admitting that he is guilty of losing focus too often on the pitch.

Arsenal spent big money to sign Partey from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, bringing to an end his successful five-year stint at Wanda Metropolitano.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in his first year with the Gunners and has now conceded that he has yet to show his best level.

What's been said?

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down," Partey told Sky Sports when asked to assess his performances for Arsenal.

"This is when you realise that you have to get better."

The Ghana international is confident that he still has plenty to offer Mikel Arteta's side, though, as he added: "From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot.

"I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down.

"I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and, in the end, I will get the results.

"With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be."

Partey's Arsenal record

Partey appeared in 36 games in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but only started 18 times in the Premier League as he struggled with a string of injuries.

Article continues below

An ankle issue forced the former Atletico star to miss the start of the 2021-22 campaign, but he has gradually built his fitness back up to make 11 appearances and finally broke his goal duck in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on October 22.

Partey's continued presence could prove crucial as Arsenal try to break into the top four, with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton up next for Arteta's men.

Further reading