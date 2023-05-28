Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico admitted to hospital after horse-riding accident in Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has suffered a head injury following an incident involving a horse.

The Spanish goalkeeper returned to Sevilla following PSG's league triumph on Saturday evening. After winning the title, the club gave their players permission to travel wherever they wished.

The incident occurred while Rico was horse-riding but his entourage have indicated it was not a fall from a horse. It is believed Rico was hit in the neck by a runaway horse.

He was evacuated to the Virgen del Rocio hospital where he is set to undergo medical exams and is surrounded by his family and friends.

His former club, Sevilla, have confirmed the news and sent their best wishes. "Lots of strength and speedy recovery," the Europa League finalists wrote on Twitter.