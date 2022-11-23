Palmeiras reject PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid approaches for Endrick
- PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid not able to start discussions
- Palmeiras don't want to lose 16-year-old
- Endrick wouldn't make any move until he's 18
WHAT'S HAPPENING? GOAL has learned that Palmeiras turned away attempts from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid to open discussions about a future move for Endrick. The player is visiting Europe this month to scope out possible long-term destinations, but it does not appear negotiations between clubs will come anytime soon.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Endrick is widely regarded as Brazil's next superstar, with clubs from all around Europe vying for his signature. He has a contract at Palmeiras until July 2025 and a release clause of €60 million.
STORY IN FOUR PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK?: The wonderkid seems destined to play in Europe, but fans might not see him on the continent for a while. The 16-year-old has a bright future ahead, though, and could be worth the wait.
