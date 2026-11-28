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Palmeiras are champions of South America for the fourth time after Ramon Sosa's second-half volley earned a 1-0 win over Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Saturday. The victory gave Abel Ferreira his third Libertadores crown with the Brazilian giants and settled a score that had stood for 58 years.

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Sosa settles a tense final

The decisive moment arrived seven minutes after the restart. Marlon Freitas found half-time substitute Arthur on the left, and his cross was headed on by Jhon Arias for Sosa, who met it with a left-footed volley from the middle of the box and sent it into the bottom-left corner past Fernando Muslera.

It was a fitting reward for the Paraguay winger, who had been Palmeiras' most dangerous outlet before the break. Muslera kept out his header in the 38th minute, then denied Lucas Evangelista at close range just before half-time, while Murilo also saw a header saved deep into first-half stoppage time. Palmeiras came closest when Evangelista's cross deflected off Marcos Rojo and hit the post shortly before the interval.

Carlos Miguel stands firm as Estudiantes push

Estudiantes responded with more shots than their opponents but rarely found a clear opening. Guido Carrillo headed just over from a corner inside the opening 10 minutes, and he forced Carlos Miguel into a sharp save from an acrobatic effort soon after Sosa's goal.

The Palmeiras goalkeeper needed treatment twice in the second half but kept the Argentine side at bay, holding Edwuin Cetre's header in the 74th minute and again from another Cetre header in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Santiago Nunez headed wide from a set piece in the 77th minute and Tomas Palacios dragged a shot just past the post in the 84th, before eight added minutes brought one final push from Estudiantes.

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A bruising night in Montevideo

Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela showed nine yellow cards to players, five of them to Estudiantes, and also booked Ferreira in stoppage time. The fixture's physical edge cost Alexander Medina's side two defenders, as Eros Mancuso and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez were both forced off injured in the second half.

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There were no red cards, and Palmeiras saw out the closing stages safely after Mauricio, Vitor Roque and Andreas Pereira came off the bench in the final 15 minutes.

Revenge 58 years in the making

The final carried extra history. Estudiantes beat Palmeiras at the same stadium to win the 1968 Libertadores, with Juan Ramon Veron, father of current Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron, among the scorers. This time it was the Brazilians who celebrated in the Uruguayan capital.

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The win also made up for last year's final, when Palmeiras lost to Flamengo. They now have four Libertadores titles, after 1999, 2020 and 2021, which matches Flamengo's record among Brazilian clubs. Estudiantes, who were chasing a fifth title and a first since 2009, must wait longer.

The result also moved Brazil ahead of Argentina in the competition's all-time roll of honour, with 26 titles to 25, and extended Brazil's run of winners since 2019.