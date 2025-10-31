How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers (0-4) will look to end their early-season skid when they welcome the Atlanta Hawks (2-3) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.

It’s been a rough start for Indiana, a team that just months ago was on the brink of glory. After reaching the NBA Finals and forcing the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7, the Pacers now find themselves struggling to rediscover that same spark. The momentum that once carried them deep into the postseason has vanished, and they’ll be desperate to get back on track in front of their home crowd.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been their usual unpredictable selves to start the campaign. Through five games, they’ve split their results and shown flashes of both brilliance and inconsistency. On any given night, Atlanta can look like a legitimate contender—like in their impressive road win over the Orlando Magic, but sustaining that level of play has been their biggest hurdle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Pacers will face off against the Hawks in an exciting NBA game on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, October 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Raptors and the Rockets live on FDSSE and FDSIN and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news

The Indiana Pacers struggled mightily with their shooting touch in their last outing, hitting just 34.9 percent of their attempts from the floor. Despite hoisting up 106 shots to Dallas’ 79, Indiana couldn’t capitalize on their volume, also going 18-of-28 at the free-throw line while the Mavericks converted 24 of their 30 attempts. Dallas’ bench made the difference, outscoring the Pacers’ reserves by a 64-43 margin.

Pascal Siakam continued to be the steady hand for Indiana, posting 27 points and 13 rebounds — his third double-double of the young season. Rookie forward Jarace Walker made the most of his first start, putting up a career-high 20 points to go with six boards and five assists. Off the bench, two-way guard RayJ Dennis chipped in a personal-best 17 points, including a seven-point surge in the fourth quarter to keep things interesting.

Siakam has been the anchor for this banged-up Pacers squad, averaging 26.3 points on 44 percent shooting while adding 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest, doing everything he can to keep Indiana afloat.

The Pacers now prepare to face an Atlanta Hawks team (2-3) that looks a bit different this season. Atlanta retooled in the offseason, adding veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis, sniper Luke Kennard, and versatile guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to bolster their depth.

Atlanta Hawks team news

The Hawks enter this matchup riding the momentum of a 117-112 road win over the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta jumped out early, scoring 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters before tightening up defensively to close it out. The bench was massive in the win, pouring in 59 points, with Alexander-Walker leading the way with 18, Kennard adding 17, and Onyeka Okongwu contributing 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Johnson topped all scorers with 23 points, while Porzingis filled the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Through five games, Johnson and Porzingis have been Atlanta’s go-to options, each averaging 20 points per contest. However, the Hawks will be shorthanded in Indianapolis, as All-Star guard Trae Young will sit out after spraining his knee early in Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 09.03.25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers 120 - 118 07.03.25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers 124 - 118 02.02.25 NBA Indiana Pacers Atlanta Hawks 132 - 127 09.10.24 NBA Atlanta Hawks Indiana Pacers 131 - 130 14.04.24 NBA Indiana Pacers Atlanta Hawks 157 - 115

More NBA news and coverage