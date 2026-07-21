Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, was one of the standout surprises of the 2026 World Cup. Unknown on the global stage before a ball was kicked, he became a social media phenomenon on the back of a string of remarkable performances. Yet top spot on the list of players who gained the most followers on Instagram went to another star.

Data published by "Sportico" shows the 40-year-old's following soared from around 30,000 before the tournament to 29.43 million by its conclusion. That's a jump of 29.4 million, one of the most notable off-pitch success stories of the whole World Cup.

Erling Haaland pipped him to the top. The Norway striker added 32.1 million followers, taking his total from 40.6 million to 72.7 million.

France's RMC network noted that the Manchester City forward's popularity rocketed inside the United States, where he hadn't enjoyed the same reach before the tournament. His cheerful personality and unconventional posts on "Instagram" then reeled in millions of new fans.

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One of his most widely shared posts came after his return to Norway. He stepped off the plane with a stuffed raccoon tucked under his arm, the animal clutching an empty bottle, a shot that lit up social media.

France had a second name on the list. Michael Olise more than doubled his following after a brilliant World Cup with the national team, the Bayern Munich star climbing from 5.2 million to 10.9 million, a rise of 5.7 million.

Ranking of the players who gained the most new followers on Instagram during the 2026 World Cup, according to "Sportico":

Erling Haaland (Norway): +32.1 million followers

Vozinha (Cape Verde): +29.4 million

Jude Bellingham (England): +12 million

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): +11.4 million

Lamine Yamal (Spain): +11 million

Neymar (Brazil): +7.7 million

Lionel Messi (Argentina): +7.5 million

Gilberto Mora (Mexico): +6.6 million

Michael Olise (France): +5.7 million

Endrick (Brazil): +5.6 million