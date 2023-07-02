Out-of-favour Joao Cancelo among Man City stars pictured at Bernardo Silva's wedding as midfielder ties knot with model Ines Tomaz

Out-of-favour Manchester City star Joao Cancelo was in attendance for teammate Bernardo Silva's wedding.

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva tied the knot with model and partner Ines Tomaz on Saturday and the ceremony was attended by some of his City teammates. Along with players like Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez, out-of-favour full-back Joao Cancelo was also in attendance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo left City on loan to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window after failing to make Pep Guardiola's starting lineup regularly. After an average outing with the German giants, with whom he won the Bundesliga title, Cancelo is now back in England.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO CANCELO? The Portuguese international is likely to leave City in the summer as he appears destined to play his club football outside England next season.