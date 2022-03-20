Osimhen: Napoli 'will fight to the end' to win Serie A title

Victor Osimhen has promised that Napoli not give up on their chances of winning the Serie A title this season.

The Parthenopeans survived an early scare from Udinese but recorded a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s league match.

Following an assist from Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu gave the Little Zebras a 22nd minute lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, Luciano Spalletti’s men produced a commanding second-half display to garner maximum points.

First, Osimhen headed Mario Rui’s cross past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri in the 52nd minute, before completing his brace three minutes after the hour mark.

Thanks to the result, the Naples-based outfit occupy the second position with just three points separating them from leaders AC Milan.

And the former Lille goal machine has vowed that they will continue to fight for Italian football's top prize.

“Our response was great,” Osimhen told Napoli's website.

“I’m happy to have got on the scoresheet but I’m especially pleased to get the victory. It’s a really big win especially as Udinese made our lives difficult.

“We believe in the Scudetto and we want to fight right to the end. The team showed strength and character.”

Osimhen’s double was his third in the Italian top-flight this term, thus, becomes the first Nigerian to reach double figures of goals in two separate Serie A seasons- a feat former Nigeria stars like Obafemi Martins, Nwankwo Kanu, Ayo Makinwa and Obinna Nsofor never achieved.

On a broader scale, he became the fourth African to reach double figures in consecutive Serie A seasons after George Weah, Samuel Eto'o and Mo Salah.

The striker is expected to join the Nigeria squad this week as Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles commence preparations for their 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off against Ghana.

Article continues below

Victory over the Black Stars over two legs will see the three-time African champions qualify for the global football showpiece billed for Qatar later this year.

After the international window, he is expected to lead Napoli’s frontline as they square up against Atalanta on April 2 inside Gewiss Stadium.

Their last league triumph was in the 1989–90 season as the Diego Maradona-inspired side beat AC Milan to the diadem.