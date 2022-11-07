Osasuna vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Osasuna against Barcelona on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona will look to keep the pressure on Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga as they head into their final game ahead of the World Cup with a trip to Nevarre to take on Osasuna on Tuesday.

Xavi's men will aim to go top regardless of what transpires in Real Madrid's game against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, but it must be noted that Los Blancos have another game in hand ahead of the international break. Having learned that they will face Manchester United in the Europa League knockout play-off round next year, Barcelona will have their eyes on at least two pieces of silverware in the spring.

Osasuna are on a four-game unbeaten run, taking 10 points from those games, and come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Osasuna vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Osasuna vs Barcelona Date: November 8, 2022 Kick-off: 3:30pm ET / 8:30pm GMT / 2am IST (Nov 9) Venue: El Sadar Stadium, Navarre Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Osasuna and Barca can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV are showing Osasuna vs Barcelona in the United Kingdon (UK).

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sports18 Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+ fuboTV UK ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Osasuna squad & team news

On-loan forward Abde Ezzalzouli will not face his parent club due to a thigh problem, with midfielder Kike Saverio also yet to recover from a tendon injury, while goalkeeper Sergio Herrera is a doubt for the tie.

It could be a similar XI from the Celta win as Aimar Oroz, Lucas Torro and Moi Gomez play just behind the front line consisting of Chimy Avila, Ante Budimir and Kike Barja in a 4-3-3 setup.

Osasuna possible XI: Fernandez; Pena, U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Sanchez; Oroz, Torro, Gomez; Avila, Budimir, Barja

Position Players Goalkeepers Herrera, Perez, Fernandez Defenders Vidal, Cruz, U. Garcia, D. Garcia, Pena, Sanchez, Hernandez, Herrando Midfielders Torro, Moncayola, Brasanac, Torres, Barja, R. Garcia, Gomez, Ibanez, Oroz Forwards Avila, Budimir, K. Garcia, Benito

Barcelona squad and team news

Gerard Pique was named captain in his last game at Camp Nou as Barca claimed a 2-0 win over Almeria. Although the defender has called time on his career, he will still be available for selection for the last time. However, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are both fit, too.

With Gavi and Frenkie de Jong likely to start alongside Pedri in midfield, Sergio Busquets may begin on the bench.

Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie are sidelined with injuries, while Memphis Depay and Jules Kounde remain a doubt.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati