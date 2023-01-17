'Oof' - Man Utd new boy Weghorst reveals his reaction to surprise transfer call

Wout Weghorst has revealed his reaction to Manchester United's initial interest in him, describing the call from his agent as a "special moment".

Weghorst signed on loan from Burnley

Feels ready for Man Utd challenge

Believes Ten Hag's style will suit him

WHAT HAPPENED? Netherlands international Weghorst is the man that Premier League heavyweights from Old Trafford have brought in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed the club in November after mutually terminating his contract. The Burnley striker's switch to Old Trafford has raised more than a few eyebrows, and even he has admitted that he could hardly believe his luck when he was informed of United's interest while still on loan at Besiktas.

WHAT THEY SAID: Weghorst, who has signed for United on loan until the end of the season, told the club's official website: "My agent called me actually for the first time and I was together with my girl, and she was a little bit shocked because she saw my face and I was like 'oof'. So yeah, it was a special moment and that was really nice, of course.

"For me, [to play for] the biggest club is, of course, amazing, and as I’ve always said as a football player, and also as a human being, the stage I am at now, the [experience] that I have, I am ready for it. This is the right moment to take on this great challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag favours a high-pressing style of football at United, which Weghorst feels is perfectly suited to his talents. "I think that’s something that’s one of my strengths [pressing] Especially without the ball, to put pressure on an opponent [and] be active," he said. "That’s something I am capable of and that’s also something in the way the trainer [Ten Hag] wants to play. He wants to play aggressive; he wants to go high on the pitch, try to recover the ball there, as quickly as possible, and I think I can help the team with that."

The 30-year-old added on having a point to prove in the Premier League after only managing two goals in 20 games for Burnley last season: "For me, it was not done, it was not finished. It didn’t work out the first time as I hoped and I’m really hungry to show myself, to help the team. Of course, we are on a really good track now. The last couple of weeks, months actually, it’s going really positive here and I just want to contribute and give my best and give my all for the club and I try to be a part of the successful (direction) we are going."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? The striker could make his Manchester United debut when Ten Hag's side come up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.