Vinicius Jr had the last word after Atletico Madrid fans’ pre-derby doll stunt, with the Real star eager to point out that “there’s only one Madrid”.

Horrific behaviour from Rojiblancos fans

Real prevailed in Copa del Rey derby clash

Brazilian forward on target in extra-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos got the better of their arch-rivals in dramatic fashion on Thursday as they prevailed 3-1 in a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, with Vinicius and Karim Benzema on target in extra-time to take Carlo Ancelotti’s side into the last four. The build-up to the match had been dominated by a deplorable act by Atletico supporters, as they hung a doll in a Vinicius shirt off a bridge in the Spanish capital accompanied by the message “Madrid hates Real”, but it was the Brazil international who had the last laugh.

WHAT THEY SAID: Vinicius, who has previously been the target of racist chants from Atleti supporters, posted on social media afterwards: “There’s only one Madrid. We all know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real boss Ancelotti also reacted to the shameful pre-game incident in Madrid, with the Italian claiming that Vinicius never allowed his focus to be diverted. Ancelotti said: “There wasn’t anything different for Vinicius, he was focused on the match, he wanted to play. He was very excited, eager to return to his fans. He played a very good game, fighting until the end. The goal was the reward for the great work he did. What happened was lamentable, but he was focused on the match.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Twitter - Anonymous

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti’s side, who sit three points adrift of Clasico foes Barcelona in La Liga, will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Real Sociedad.