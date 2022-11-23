News Matches
WATCH: Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's France goalscoring record with textbook header against Australia

Alex Roberts
01:17 GMT+4 23/11/2022
Giroud celebration
Olivier Giroud equalled Thierry Henry's all-time France goalscoring record with a well-taken header against Australia.
  • Giroud scores 51st goal against Australia
  • Equals Henry's record
  • Could become France's greatest goalscorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud has equaled Henry's incredible record of 51 goals for France after netting his side's fourth on Tuesday evening. Having already struck in the first half, the AC Milan forward rose high to head home in the 71st minute of Les Bleus' World Cup opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud became the fourth player to score a brace in the opening round of 2022 World Cup fixtures as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? Well, scoring again, hopefully. He now needs just one more goal to make history as his country's most prolific marksman of all time.

